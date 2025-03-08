Fiery two-car crash in Everett puts four people in the hospital

EVERETT, Wash. — A fiery two-car crash in Everett early Saturday morning put four people in the hospital.

The two cars collided around 1:40 a.m. on E. Marine View Dr., where it crosses underneath N. Broadway.

When crews arrived they found one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

A Tulalip Bay Fire Medic Unit heading back to the station from Providence Medical Center was the first unit on the scene.

The city of Everett’s Fire Engine Two arrived shortly after.

Crews from the Everett Fire Department worked with firefighters from Tulalip Bay Fire and Marysville Fire to triage and transport the four different victims from the two cars.

A collision investigation team from the Everett Police Department is working to determine what led to the crash.





