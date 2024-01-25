Local

2 hurt, flames erupt after crash on I-90 Bridge in Bellevue

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crash on I-90 Bridge in Bellevue Crash on westbound I-90 Bridge in Bellevue (WSDOT)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two people were hurt in a fiery crash on the westbound Interstate 90 Bridge in Bellevue that closed four lanes just west of Interstate 405 Thursday morning.

During that time, the backup was three miles long.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed a car engulfed in flames at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

At least two cars were involved in the crash.

Bellevue Fire Department medics helped two people who were hurt.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police and tow trucks were only blocking the HOV lane and traffic was slow.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read