2 hurt, flames erupt after crash on I-90 Bridge in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two people were hurt in a fiery crash on the westbound Interstate 90 Bridge in Bellevue that closed four lanes just west of Interstate 405 Thursday morning.

During that time, the backup was three miles long.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed a car engulfed in flames at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

At least two cars were involved in the crash.

Bellevue Fire Department medics helped two people who were hurt.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police and tow trucks were only blocking the HOV lane and traffic was slow.

UPDATE: The 4 left lanes are blocked on WB I-90 just west of I-405 in #Bellevue. Emergency crews are on scene assisting. Please use caution when passing.

If possible, consider alternative routes or prepare for delays. https://t.co/ug5f7Zudeg pic.twitter.com/aZ1Uez2XYR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 25, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group