Ferry ‘Spokane’ back in service on Edmonds-Kingston route after repairs

EDMONDS, Wash. — The ferry Spokane has returned to service on the Edmonds-Kingston route Friday morning.

Washington State Ferries said the repairs were completed and the Coast Guard approved the boat to return to service with the 6:10 a.m. departure from Edmonds.

The route was down to one boat after the Spokane went out of service Wednesday morning with a mechanical issue.

The boat returning to service is welcome news after one sailing was already canceled Friday morning.

Riders faced hours-long delays on Wednesday and Thursday while the route was down to one boat.

The issue with the Spokane came shortly after the end of a five-day stretch when vehicles were banned on the Seattle-Bainbridge run during a walkway project.

