Ferndale residents claim water is ‘undrinkable’ and ‘damaging’ despite sky-high bills

FERNDALE, Wash. — Families in Ferndale, Whatcom County, are facing skyrocketing water bills reaching hundreds of dollars, leaving residents frustrated and seeking answers.

Many residents have contacted KIRO 7, expressing confusion and anger over the increasing costs without clear explanations from the city.

Despite KIRO 7’s attempts to get answers, city officials have not been available to discuss the issue.

“Our water bill this month was about $788,” said Nicole Crow, highlighting the financial strain on her family.

“People are getting mad. The bills keep going up and up and there’s no rhyme or reason for how they’re billing,” a resident explained.

In addition to the high costs, residents are complaining about the poor quality of the water, which they claim is undrinkable and damaging to appliances.

Renee Miller reported that her family has spent approximately $40,000 replacing appliances damaged by corrosion from the water.

The water quality issues have also led to structural damage, with Miller’s pool collapsing due to corrosion.

Customers tell KIRO 7 they feel ignored and taken advantage of, as they face rising bills despite using less water.

As Ferndale residents continue to grapple with high water bills and poor water quality, they are demanding more transparency from the city, while some community groups have called for a potential lawsuit.

KIRO 7 will continue reaching out to the city for more information.

