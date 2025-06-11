Ferguson appoints Snohomish County director as WA’s top health official

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson appointed Dennis Worsham as the state’s next Secretary of Health.

Worsham, currently the head of the Snohomish County Health Department, brings 32 years of experience in public health and leadership to the role.

“It is critical that we continue to build a system that earns the trust of communities and strives for every person to have equitable access to the care and resources they need to thrive,” Worsham said in a prepared statement. “Public health is not just about addressing illness and injury—it’s about preventing them.”

His last day with Snohomish County is July 3, after which he will start his new job with the state on July 7.

A native of Othello, Worsham began his career in public health at the Snohomish Health District in 1993, working as an HIV/STD/hepatitis program manager and health educator. He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Health at the Department of Health (DOH) and was the Interim Director of Public Health for Seattle and King County.

“We must ensure health and well-being is not a privilege but a shared foundation for all,” Worsham added.

Snohomish County Executive Director Dave Somers said Worsham will be missed as Director of Snohomish County’s Health Department, but he’s excited for him in his new role.

“Dennis has never wavered in his support of local public health and the talented team that works to keep our county healthy,” Somers said in a prepared statement. “From his early career in health education at the Snohomish Health District in the 1990s to his excellent leadership as Department Director since January 2023, Dennis’ dedication to making our communities healthier, safer, more resilient, and more inclusive has been invaluable.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group