FEMA opens assistance center to help Whatcom County flood victims apply for aid

Flood victims are a little closer to getting relief in Whatcom County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) just opened up an aid center to help people with applications.

It comes four months after devastating flooding.

“We had over 18 inches of water in our house – so we lost everything,” said Susan Miller, who lives in Sumas, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Miller and her husband applied for federal aid, and last weekend, they had a home inspection with FEMA.

“It’s very difficult – you go into your house, and it’s just empty walls,” said Miller.

Earlier this month, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration, unlocking federal aid.

Now, a FEMA Disaster Assistance Center is open at the Sumas Advent Christian Church, where specialists are helping flood victims with aid applications and scheduling inspections.

Whatcom Long Term Recovery Group, a non-profit, is also on-scene supporting survivors through the FEMA process.

“This is a long journey. But this is an important step. This is a huge step with FEMA coming here – that is a huge gift for our community,” said Lacey De Lange, lead case manager with the group.

FEMA assistance can help pay for temporary housing, displacement, home repairs, personal property loss, and other disaster-caused expenses.

“Every little bit helps,” said Miller.

The FEMA assistance center will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through June 10, which is the application deadline.

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