FEMA denies Washington’s request for November storm disaster aid; Ferguson pledges appeal

FEMA has denied Washington’s request for federal disaster relief following November’s deadly storms, despite an estimated $34 million in damage, Governor Bob Ferguson said Monday.

In a statement responding to the denial, Ferguson said the state’s application “met all” of FEMA’s criteria and criticized the federal government’s decision to withhold assistance.

“There are very clear criteria to qualify for these emergency relief funds. Washington’s application met all of them,” Ferguson said. “This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding. Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal.”

Washington submitted its disaster declaration request on Jan. 14, asking for federal help to repair widespread storm damage to highways, public utilities, and electrical systems.

On Friday, nearly three months later, FEMA denied the request in a letter to former Governor Jay Inslee, offering no explanation beyond stating that supplemental assistance “is not warranted.”

The letter, signed by Cameron Hamilton, a senior FEMA official, noted that while the major disaster declaration was denied, FEMA Region X would coordinate with the state to explore other federal or volunteer assistance options.

FEMA also offered to work with the state to gather additional damage information that could support an appeal.

The state now has 30 days from the date of the letter to submit that appeal.

The storms struck Washington between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, 2024, and included a powerful “bomb cyclone” that brought high winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

Two people died, and communities across western and eastern Washington reported significant infrastructure damage.

Former Governor Inslee initially declared a disaster for nine counties: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Pacific, Snohomish, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whatcom. Governor Ferguson later expanded the declaration to include Jefferson and Kitsap counties after additional damage was confirmed.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program typically reimburses states and local governments for at least 75% of eligible costs related to a declared disaster.

The $34 million in damages reported by Washington is a preliminary estimate and could increase as the state updates its figures in preparation for an appeal.

