FEMA awards nearly $21M for flood mitigation in WA, OR

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced nearly $21 million for long-term flood mitigation work in Washington and Oregon — part of $250 million the agency is distributing nationwide for more than 100 flood-mitigation projects.

“These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance, which empowers states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster,” FEMA said in a news release.

Most of the funding — nearly $19 million — will go to the city of Hillsboro, Oregon.

WA communities to split $1.4 million in flood funding

Washington will receive about $1.4 million. That includes roughly $930,000 for the city of Enumclaw to design culvert replacements to reduce flooding along Newaukum Creek. Snohomish County will receive about $300,000 for a flood-risk study. The Washington State Department of Ecology will get nearly $180,000 to develop a flood-risk reduction strategy.

A news release from the office of Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01) said that money was approved in June 2025, but “was held up awaiting the signature of then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.”

In December 2025, DelBene, along with Representatives Rick Larsen (WA-02) and Kim Schrier, MD (WA-08), called on then-Sec. Noem to release the funding, the release said. That same month, Washington experienced severe storms, landslides, and flooding.

“Our communities don’t have the time or ability to wait month after month for the federal resources they need to help prepare for the next natural disaster. Washington has faced more frequent and intense flooding in recent years. These resources will help the county better prepare to protect lives and property,” DelBene said. “By finally unlocking these funds, communities along the Snohomish, Stillaguamish, and other river systems and waterways will be better prepared for future flooding.”

Meanwhile, federal housing inspectors are fanning out across 10 Washington counties to assess damage from the December storms.

Snohomish County plans countywide flood infrastructure review

“December’s flooding highlighted how critical flood mitigation measures can be in ensuring that our residents live in prepared and resilient communities,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “This grant will help give us more information about what needs to happen to keep people and property safe. It provides the resources for us to look holistically at flood infrastructure countywide, specifically dikes and levees, so that we can work with partners on identifying and addressing areas of concern.”

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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