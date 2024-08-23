Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot reaches over $500 million

Feeling lucky? You might want to buy yourself a lottery ticket.
The Mega Millions jackpot is a big one.
Tuesday night’s drawing yielded no top-tier winners.
Now, according to the Washington’s Lottery, the jackpot now sits at $535 million.
The next drawing is tonight at 8 p.m.
The last Mega Millions jackpot was claimed on June 4 when it reached $552 million. Since then, nine Washingtonians have won large prizes playing Mega Millions, including:
- Two people won the game’s second-tier prize of $1,000,000, one of which was purchased in Vancouver and remains unclaimed.
- Seven people won the game’s third-tier prize of $10,000.
©2024 Cox Media Group