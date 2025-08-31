Feds agree to release AmeriCorps funding

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The federal government has reversed course and said it will release more than $21 million in funding for AmeriCorps service projects in Washington.

The money is part of $184 million the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has now agreed to make available for AmeriCorps programs across the U.S., according to Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown.

“Communities throughout Washington depend on the hard work of AmeriCorps volunteers, whether they’re staffing food banks, mentoring kids, or helping homebound seniors,” Brown said in a statement.

He said Washington was part of a coalition of states that went to court and obtained a preliminary injunction in June to prevent the Trump administration from eliminating 90% of the AmeriCorps workforce, canceling contracts, and closing $400 million worth of programs that are supported by AmeriCorps.

Brown said OMB continued to hold more than $184 million intended for service programs.

The states filed an amended lawsuit in July—adding OMB as a defendant—and the Trump administration agreed, Thursday, to distribute the remaining funds.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency established to foster service and volunteering in order to address community needs such as disaster relief, poverty, and education.

