A FedEx semi-truck crashed on Interstate 5 South near Northgate Friday night.

Packages were spilled out across both sides of the freeway.

Washington State Patrol told us that the truck tried to stop to avoid a crash in front of it but lost control. It hit the left barrier and rolled, ending on its side and blocking multiple lanes.

The driver was taken to the hospital, as I-5 remained blocked for around five hours

