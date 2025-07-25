Federal Way Sound Transit Link extension projected to open earlier than expected

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Eight miles of new Sound Transit service is projected to open ahead of schedule by winter 2025.

The Sound Transit board approved new plans on Thursday, allowing the Federal Way Link extension plan to move forward ahead of schedule.

The project includes new stations in Kent, Des Moines, Star Lake and Downtown Federal Way, Sound Transit said in a release.

“The sooner we expand our regional transit network, the sooner people can connect to jobs, housing and recreation opportunities throughout the Puget Sound,” Sound Transit Board Vice Chair and Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello said.

Crews working on the Federal Way extension have almost finished system integration testing and will soon move to pre-revenue testing, the release said.

The 1 line Crosslake connection from Angle Lake to Federal is still projected to be ready by early 2026, Sound Transit says.

To learn more about the Federal Way Link extension visit soundtransit.org.

