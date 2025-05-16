Federal Way police search for teen girl after deadly apartment shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department says they’ve arrested one teen and are looking for another – after someone shot a man at the Uptown Apartments earlier this month.

Officers were called to the complex on May 3 after someone heard gunshots. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old who’d been shot.

They tried to save him, but the man died.

Officers learned there was some kind of a fight that escalated before the shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody in Renton and booked into the King County Youth Detention Facility.

They’re still looking for a 13-year-old girl whom they’ve identified but can’t seem to find. Officers have not provided a name or a description of the girl.

Anyone with information about this shooting that may help investigators is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at (253) 835-2121.

