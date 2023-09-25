Federal Way officers rescue owl, kitten

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Not only do Federal Way Police officers do their usual duties but they also help furry and feathered friends when needed.

In a Sunday afternoon Facebook post, the department shared two animal rescue stories.

The first happened on Aug. 9 when an owl that had been hit on Dash Point Road was found by city maintenance staff.

They contacted FWPD Officer Dayna Larson from the Animal Services team, who picked up the hurt owl and took it to the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood, where it was rehabilitated.

It has since been released back into the wild.

The second rescue happened this month when a resident who found an abandoned kitten flagged down Officer Cabrera.

Animal Services Officer Larson was occupied, so Cabrera brought the kitten back to the police station. The public records staff ensured the tiny kitten was safe and warm until Officer Larson returned.

“This story showcases the strong teamwork and compassion within our department. These stories show commitment to both our community and our animal friends. We’re proud to be a force for good, not only for our citizens but for the animals who call Federal Way home!” police said in the Facebook post.

©2023 Cox Media Group