GRAY HARBOR, Wash. — A crash between a log truck and a car has sent the car driver to the hospital.

The car driver was airlifted, but no update was given on the truck driver.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that State Route 12 at milepost 29 is fully blocked and drivers are urged to use Porter Creek to South Bank to State Street as an alternate route.

There is currently no information on when the road will be opened.

This story is developing and will be updated.

