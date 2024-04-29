Seattle Kraken fires head coach Dave Hakstol

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol was relieved from his duties Monday morning, according to a media release from the hockey team.

Named as the first head coach in franchise history in 2021, Hakstol led the team to a 107-112-27 record over the last three years, including a Stanley Cup playoffs appearance last season.

“I thank Dave for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise,” said Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position. These decisions are never easy, but we feel that this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve. Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken’s next head coach immediately.”

Francis also announced assistant coach Paul McFarland would not return next season.

“We would also like to thank Paul for his contributions to our hockey team and wish him and his family well moving forward,” said Francis.





