Federal Way man and Seattle teen arrested after shooting at Kent bar

A man from Federal Way was arrested after a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Kent bar early Thursday morning, the Kent Police Department (KPD) confirmed.

KPD officers arrived on scene at the Inn Between Pub located at 25412 104th Ave. S.E. at 2:14 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was attempting to flee the scene in a black SUV. Multiple officers arrived on the scene quickly and intercepted the SUV in the bar’s parking lot.

The 63-year-old suspect was believed to be armed and was seen attempting to grab an unidentified object out of his vehicle. The man placed a handgun on the top of his car at one point during the interaction.

After refusing to cooperate with the KPD officers’ commands, the driver was eventually placed into custody by KPD officers.

During the KPD investigation, dispatch received notice of a patient who was dropped off at Valley Medical with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The patient was an 18-year-old Seattle resident who told officers that he was shot in Tacoma. No additional details were provided by the patient to officers.

As KPD officers continued the investigation, evidence was located that linked the Seattle man as a suspect in the parking lot shooting. The man was placed under arrest for Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Witnesses statements

Witnesses to the crime detailed that the older man and the hospitalized suspect had been in a dispute prior to the parking lot shooting. Surveillance video obtained by KPD pictured the older man had been surrounded by the younger suspect and other males.

The older man was shoved and attempts to steal his necklace were made. In response, the older man shot the younger suspect in the leg, which caused the group to flee. The younger suspect fled on foot, and later returned a minute later firing shots at the older man.

The older man was not struck by any bullets, and did not record any injuries. Additionally, no other injuries to other parties have been reported at this time.

KPD detectives are currently in charge of the investigation. Evidence is being collected, and will be reviewed along with witness statements to determine the events that led up to the shooting. The investigation will also determine if additional charges are necessary.

