Federal Way link extension to open as Sound Transit prepares for World Cup

SEATTLE — Sound Transit is gearing up for the opening of the Link extension on Dec. 6.

The Federal Way Link extension will add eight miles to the 1 Line.

Sound Transit says that with the new extension, it should take travelers 16 minutes to get from Federal Way to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport traveling north.

Trips from Kent to Seattle will take 42 minutes.

The extension will also add three new stations that will serve Kent, Des Moines, Star Lake and Federal Way.

But the public transit agency hopes that the new extension will help ease travel during the FIFA World Cup matches next summer.

