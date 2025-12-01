Federal Way light rail scheduled to open this weekend

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The light rail in Federal Way will open this weekend.

The first day of service is scheduled for December 6.

Sound Transit says the opening day ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., and service will start at 11 a.m.

During peak hours, trains will operate every eight minutes.

The Federal Way Link Extension will add almost eight miles and three new stations on the 1 Line:

Kent Des Moines

This station is located east of I-5 at S 236th Street on the border of Kent and Des Moines.

It will serve Highline College and has a 500-space parking garage.

A 233-unit affordable housing project from Mercy Housing Northwest is set to break ground nearby this winter.

Star Lake

This station is located at South 272nd Street and 26th Avenue.

It will serve as a key interchange for Link, St Express, King County Metro, and park-and-ride commuters.

The station features a new bike and pedestrian access path to the station plaza and connects to the existing freeway station.

It will add 1,100 parking spaces in a new garage that replaces surface parking.

Federal Way Downtown

This station is located at the Federal Way Transit Center.

The station will serve one of the busiest transit centers in the region.

It features 400 new parking spaces in addition to existing garages, public restrooms, and a rebuilt street grid with pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

This is the fourth expansion in the past two years.

