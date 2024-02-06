Federal Way gun store to pay $3 million for selling illegal high-capacity magazines

Under a consent decree filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court the owner of Federal Way Discount Guns, Mohammed Baghai, has agreed to pay $3 million dollars for the illegal sale of high-capacity magazines.

The consent decree also bars the store, the owner or employees from selling or distributing high-capacity magazines in the future.

The store continued to sell high-capacity magazines after a state law went into effect prohibiting their sale.

As of July 2022, it is illegal in Washington to sell gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Any violation of the high-capacity magazine ban also constitutes a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

After the law went into effect, the Washington Attorney General’s Office conducted a statewide sweep of gun retailers.

Over multiple visits to Baghai’s store, investigators were able to purchase nine high-capacity magazines from the store. Baghai himself sold multiple high-capacity magazines to investigators.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the store and its owner in December 2022.

In April 2023, King County Superior Court Judge Wyman Yip ruled against the gun store, confirming they violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

The consent decree resolves the remainder of the case. Baghai must pay the $3 million within 30 days.

According to court filings, Mohammed Baghai has sold the gun store to his son and retired to Nevada where he has significant real estate holdings.

If you suspect a retailer is selling high-capacity magazines, you can file a complaint with the attorney general’s office at www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint

