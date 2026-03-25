FBI warning about AI-based sexual exploitation scams

The FBI is issuing a stark warning, especially to parents.

Agents say they are seeing a massive uptick in cyber criminals using artificial intelligence to sexually exploit children in online situations.

Seattle Special Agent Mike Herrington tells us that criminals are using generative AI images and videos to create content that sexually exploits kids.

“They can use AI to scan and automate those exploits on a much larger scale than they used to be able to,” Herrington said.

In 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported nearly 63 million files of child sexual abuse material were reported.

Herrington says the deepfake material can be used to demand a ransom, groom that child to produce further content, or just for quick distribution.

Agents tell us it’s as simple as taking a normal photo, the wrong person getting a hold of it, then using modified programs to turn that photo into something explicit.

“This has been a challenge throughout the FBI’s existence, which is keeping up with what rapidly develops,” Herrington said.

He says many AI programs are trying to take measures that block people from using the software in a malicious way.

“This is something parents should be on the lookout for, talk to their children about this and emphasize the importance of putting proper safeguards into this tech, so it’s used for good purposes, not misused,” Herrington said.

To keep children safe, Herrington says parents should put age restrictions on their kids’ social media accounts, run frequent searches of their personal information online, and be wary of who they are communicating with.

“If they feel comfortable coming to you when they are in an uncomfortable situation, that’s going to protect them much better, and it’s going to enable you as a parent to step in when you need to,” he said.

He says if you suspect your child is in danger, report it to law enforcement immediately.

For more information on how to protect your children from AI-based sexual exploitation, check out this Public Service Announcement from the FBI or visit the FBI’s webpage on Sextortion.

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