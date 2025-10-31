Father and son die, friend missing in Bogachiel River boating accident

Two people were found dead and another remains missing after a boat overturned on the Bogachiel River near Forks, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 12:07 p.m. Thursday to a report of an overturned boat in the river, south of milepost 4 off State Route 101.

A 33-year-old man from Port Orchard managed to cling to a tree and call 911, telling dispatchers that two adults and one child were still in the water.

A deputy arrived soon after and coordinated a multi-agency rescue effort that involved personnel from Clallam County Fire Districts 1 and 6, Forks Ambulance, La Push Police Department, La Push Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the National Park Service.

Rescue crews found 35-year-old Christian Akers of Sequim and his 7-year-old son, Wyatt Akers, but despite lifesaving efforts, both were pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the missing man as 39-year-old Alfonso Graham of Port Orchard, and search operations continue for him.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to the victims’ families and thanked the first responders for their ongoing search efforts and cooperation among agencies.

©2025 Cox Media Group