Father seeks public’s help in finding missing daughter last seen in Ballard

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A frantic father is asking for the public’s help to find his missing daughter.

Violet Benjamin, 28, was last seen on February 28 near her home in Ballard.

Violet Benjamin is considered a vulnerable adult and suffers from mental illness. She’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes with several tattoos. Her father, Yobie Benjamin, flew to Seattle from San Francisco to search for his daughter.

“She suffers from mental health issues. She’s very vulnerable, and we’d like to find her, get her help, and take her home,” Yobie Benjamin said.

There have been sightings in the Ballard area, and clothing believed to belong to her was found near the Ballard Locks, but she may also be on Capitol Hill or in the University District.

Her father spends much of his time searching Seattle, posting fliers, and he’s asking for the public’s help to find his daughter.

“I’m asking your listeners and readers to go to findviolet.com and get all the information, and please share on their social networks,” Benjamin said.

Violet Benjamin doesn’t have her phone, money, or medication she needs to take.

The Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) Missing Persons Unit is handling the investigation. The SPD case number is 2026-57741.

If you see Violet Benjamin on the street, call the SPD Missing Persons Unit or 911.

