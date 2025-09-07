Fatal crash on SR 2 leaves both directions blocked

MONROE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says that a two-car deadly crash has blocked both lanes of traffic east of Monroe.

The crash happened on SR 2 at Old Owen Road, near milepost 19.

Eastbound traffic on SR 2 is being diverted to Fern Bluff Road.

They are asking drivers to find other routes.

🚨SR2 MP20 (just east of Monroe) is partially blocked for a two car fatality collision. This is an extended closure while troopers on scene investigate this tragic collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) September 7, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group