Local

Fatal crash on SR 2 leaves both directions blocked

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Crash investigation FILE PHOTO: Police said a woman drove through a crowd after a festival in Pennsylvania. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

MONROE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says that a two-car deadly crash has blocked both lanes of traffic east of Monroe.

The crash happened on SR 2 at Old Owen Road, near milepost 19.

Eastbound traffic on SR 2 is being diverted to Fern Bluff Road.

They are asking drivers to find other routes.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read