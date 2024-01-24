Fatal car-pedestrian crash closes 4th Avenue S in Seattle’s SoDo area

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the SoDo area early Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Industrial Way, near Costco.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes of Fourth Avenue South remained blocked and a Medical Examiner van was at the scene.

Police said the victim was in the road when they were hit. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. First Avenue South can be used as an alternate route.

©2024 Cox Media Group