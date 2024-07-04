Local

Fatal collision on State Route 9 halts morning traffic

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Washington State Patrol)

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 9 remains closed just south of State Route 538 Thursday morning for a fatal car collision.

The highway is closed heading north and southbound in Skagit County, just east of Mount Vernon.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol shared that the collision was between one car and a tree.

She asked drivers to be patient while units investigated the crash.

