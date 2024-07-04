Fatal collision on State Route 9 halts morning traffic

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 9 remains closed just south of State Route 538 Thursday morning for a fatal car collision.

The highway is closed heading north and southbound in Skagit County, just east of Mount Vernon.

NB & SB SR 9 remain blocked south of SR 538 for this collision near MP 48 in Skagit County east of #MountVernon



We have no ETA for when the road will reopen. Please seek alternate routes if you are traveling through the area. https://t.co/gF0bOKaNV6 pic.twitter.com/3pBuiwe6Rd — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) July 4, 2024

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol shared that the collision was between one car and a tree.

She asked drivers to be patient while units investigated the crash.

🚨 SR-9 at MP 48 is currently fully blocked for a one vehicle vs tree fatality collision. Please be patient while units on scene investigate this tragic collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) July 4, 2024

