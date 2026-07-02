Fans from all over cheer on Team Senegal at Des Moines restaurant

DES MOINES, Wash. — The cheers went up for Team Senegal on Wednesday afternoon, despite U.S. travel bans and the team’s 3-2 loss to Belgium in Seattle’s World Cup match.

“I’m American. At the same time, I’m repping for my roots,” said Sulayman Njie, whose father is Senegalese and whose family operates the Taste of Jollof restaurant in Des Moines.

The restaurant – open for a little over a month - has already become a draw for people looking for savory and spicy traditional West African food.

On Wednesday, Taste of Jollof also served up a watch party for fans of the team from Senegal.

“I’m from Guinea and Senegal is really my brothers’, so, I’m here to support my brothers,” said Ousmane Diallo.

Chris Marvin, who said he’s originally from Guana, added, “I am rooting for my African brothers to win this game.”

Pascal Mihayo from Congo said, “I’m going to take this opportunity to watch Senegal Versus Belgium.”

The pride among people from Africa who stopped by the restaurant was evident, but Julie Colacurcio says her affection for Senegal grew after a visit ten years ago.

“When I heard they were going to be celebrating up here, we just thought we’d come and be part of it,” she said.

She drove up from Portland to show her support, knowing that travel bans would prevent fans from Senegal from entering the U.S.

“You know, we feel bad that the people couldn’t come, so we thought we would help out,” Colacurcio said.

In addition to Senegal, fans from Iran, Haiti, and the Ivory Coast are also banned from visiting the U.S. A FIFA referee from Somalia was even denied entry earlier this month. The Trump Administration said it was for security reasons.

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