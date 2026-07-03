Family sets reward in search for suspect in hit-and-run death of Federal Way teen

Months after police began their investigation into the hit-and-run death of Federal Way teenager Abdimalik Abdullahi, a suspect remains to be identified.

Police say that after Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and the Abdullahi family set a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest earlier this week, they have received multiple tips.

Investigators say they have been searching for the driver since May 14. For weeks, the only lead was a grainy photograph of a dark sedan traveling south on Military Road after the crash.

“Even if you think your information won’t be helpful, if you know something about it, submit and let the detective decide,” Jim Fuda, a representative for Crime Stoppers, said.

Abdullahi was struck shortly after he got off a King County Metro bus on South 320th Street and attempted to cross the street where there was no crosswalk.

Mariam Nur, Abdullahi’s cousin, said Abdullahi’s father was driving home when he encountered the crash.

“He didn’t know who it was. He just stopped to help with the scene. And to his surprise, he found his own son on the street,” Nur said.

Nur said her family drove 14 hours to be with Abdullahi at the hospital, where he later died five days after the accident. She told KIRO that, in the aftermath, the family is “trying to remain patient” with the investigation despite their grief.

“You could see in the last year he was turning into a beautiful young man. And it’s really sad that we don’t get to see him grow up,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

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