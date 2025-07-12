Family mourns mother after Olympia crash kills two

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Carla Gonzales spent Wednesday evening, just as she had many mid-week evenings—heading to an event with her church and one of her good friends.

Just as she was about to cross 5th Avenue Southwest, she and her friend were hit by a car, killing them both.

The pastor at her church, David Sellstrom, was just in front of her.

“Just as my wife and I had walked across the street, we heard the bang. It was within seconds of us going across the street.” Sellstrom said.

While Olympia Police Department are still investigating the exact circumstances.

Several witnesses said that one vehicle ran a red light, hitting another vehicle.

Gonzales and her friend were killed by the impact after landing dozens of feet from the crosswalk.

“I get into this shock mode where I’m not thinking, I’m just doing what needs to be done, coming over and praying for them.”

The impact of the crash leads Carla’s oldest son, Clifford Barela, to hope for justice.

He had just moved from Thurston County to New Mexico two weeks before the crash.

Barela’s daughter would often join her grandmother on Wednesday nights for the church gatherings.

“We’re all hurting,” Barela said, “but all of our family has come together for us.”

Barela remembers the giving heart his mother had—cooking for any of his friends he grew up with, helping out where she could, and volunteering to help those less fortunate.

She had been helping operate her church’s food bank in downtown Olympia.

“She loved giving back to people and loved the feeling of being nice and taking care of people,” Barela said. “That’s just the way my mom was, a real good, spiritual lady. I’m going to miss her to death. We’re all going to miss her.”

In the two days since the crash, Barela has been overwhelmed by the people who have reached out from her past.

“‘You’re mom was a blessing,’ everyone said,”, Barela recalled.

Sellstrom would see it as well. Whether it was weddings, funerals, or any other church event, Gonzales was there, ready to help.

“What I loved about her is she was just so kind and loving to the needy. When they came in, they felt warmth, they felt loved, they felt cared for.” Sellstrom said.

“She was one of those strong, determined people. She didn’t need a lot of attention, she didn’t need pomp and circumstance, she didn’t need a lot of compliments, she would get the job done.”

The determination and selflessness, Barela hopes to honor by living like his mother.

He’s hoping to bring her remains back to New Mexico to be laid to rest with other family members.

He and his wife, Bridget, have created a Go Fund Me to raise money to bring Gonzales to New Mexico.

“When things got hard she’d tell you, ‘Dont’ worry God is going to take care of you,’ and that’s what is going on right now,” Bridget said.

