Family member hits, kills relative with car during argument in Kenmore

KENMORE, Wash. — One person is dead after a family member hit their relative with a car during an argument in Kenmore Tuesday night.

Kenmore Police said officers were called to the 18700 block of 71st Avenue Northeast for a domestic violence call in which one family member struck another family member with a car, resulting in a death.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

We’ve contacted the sheriff’s office to see if more details are available.

©2024 Cox Media Group