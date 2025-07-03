Family of Manuel Ellis agrees to $6M wrongful death settlement with City of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has reached a $6 million settlement with the family of Manuel ‘Manny’ Ellis in a wrongful death lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Manny’s mother, siblings, and their attorney responded to the settlement “as an acknowledgment that the city and the county should’ve done better than they did.”

Manny’s mother, Marcia Cartepatterson, spoke emotionally, now five years after her son died.

“Money will never, ever be enough to bring my son back, and all I have is the cemetery to go to,” she said.

In March of 2020, videos caught Tacoma police officers holding down Manny while he was on the ground. Manny could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

In 2023, all three officers involved were acquitted.

“Definitely no peace for my family. We haven’t had peace since my brother died,” said Matthew Ellis, Manny’s brother. “We’re definitely not happy with the results. It’s not gonna bring back our brother.”

In 2022, Pierce County reached a $4 million settlement with the family. It brings the total payout to $10 million.

Manny’s siblings say the settlement does not equal justice. However, they do believe that going through a civil trial, which could potentially last years, would only cause their family more pain.

“You don’t get time to actually breathe and don’t have time to heal. When the constant, you know, wound is being cut open or exposed, and it’s hard,” said Monet Carter-Mixon, Manny’s sister.

The family’s attorney, James Bible, says a trial can’t bring on more emotional stress.

“There’s a certain amount of revictimization that’s possible, and for a mother, a sister, and a brother, they want to be able to breathe too. They want to be able to move forward,” Bible added.

The family says justice for Manny should come in the form of accountability.

“There could’ve been more actions surrounding my brother and efforts of showing good faith not only to know my family, but also to the community that no more harm will be done,” Carter-Mixon explained.

The family hopes to create a foundation in Manny’s name to help black youth.

KIRO 7 reached out to the City of Tacoma and Tacoma Police about the settlement. The city says it does not comment on legal actions, but one officer has filed a civil suit himself.

