Family: Burglar steals historic muscle car from Olympia house weeks after owner died

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A burglar stole a historic muscle car from an Olympia home, just weeks after the owner had died, the family told KIRO 7 News.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Lisa MacInnis, who said her father’s 1968 Dodge Dart was stolen last Friday, destroying her father’s garage wall and property.

Brian Anderson, her late father, passed away late September, she said.

Surveillance video captured a person wearing a face mask, wandering through her father’s property at about 1:30 a.m., who eventually appears to damage one of the cameras.

Burglar steals historic muscle car from Olympia house

MacInnis said the burglar cut the power off before trying to kick down the back doors.

The garage door connected to the house was unlocked, she said, however, the thief only targeted her father’s motorcycles and vehicle.

The burglar was only able to steal her father’s prized possession, a 1968 Dodge Dart.

Burglar steals historic muscle car from Olympia house

“Already trying to go through the process of mourning my dad, and then this was almost like we lost him all over again,” MacInnis said. “Like part of him was missing again.”

“It was so unexpected and so random that you just don’t know if they’re coming back or what’s going to happen,” she shared. “They were targeting. They knew what they came for and they were going to get it and go.”

When the family had arrived at his house, they found the garage wall and yard destroyed, they said.

One of the parked vehicles in the driveway had also been sideswiped by he getaway vehicle, MacInnis showed KIRO 7 News.

In the driveway near the damaged parked vehicle, the family also found mangled logos of a 350 Dodge Ram truck left behind from the suspect’s vehicle, they added.

Burglar steals historic muscle car from Olympia house

Burglar steals historic muscle car from Olympia house

“I noticed that that Dodge Ram was a 350, which tells us only 90s or late 80s,” Shaun MacInnis, son-in-law, described the suspect vehicle. “Disgusting. It’s awful. I don’t know how someone could do this.”

Lisa MacInnis told KIRO 7 News that she is hoping to find her father’s prized race car as she remembers her late father.

Burglar steals historic muscle car from Olympia house

“He was my stepdad, but he was my dad. He didn’t have to take me in when he took me and he did that and he raised me to be the person I am today,” she said.

“I want them to be caught so they don’t put anyone through this,” she said. “No one else deserves to feel that way.”

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to get more details. We’re still waiting to hear back.

If you have any details that can help detectives, you’re asked to call (360) 704-2740.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family following the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group