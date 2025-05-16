Family alleges Auburn hospital let loved one with severe dementia leave facility, found 9 miles away

AUBURN, Wash. — A family is suing an Auburn hospital after they say their loved one with severe dementia went missing overnight without anyone noticing he was gone.

On Wednesday, Gary Lay and his wife, Marcene, filed a lawsuit against Multicare Auburn Medical Center, accusing the hospital of allowing Gary to leave while in their care.

On June 15, 2024, Gary was found about 9 miles away from the hospital in the Covington area.

“ He was admitted into the facility. You know, they took his vitals…. They put him in a waiting room and forgot about him. You know, what do you expect an individual of his capacity is gonna do in that situation, said Attorney Neil Stubbs, who’s representing the family.

Bodycam video from King County deputies shows Gary alone, exhausted and confused about where he was. The lawsuit says he was found nearly 12 hours after he had disappeared.

The lawsuit alleges “he was seen leaving by hospital staff, but they did not intervene.”

“They did not call the family. They did not notify authorities. No Silver Alert was issued and, uh, no notifications to any other entity that might be able to help find him was made,” Stubbs added.

Multicare responded to KIRO 7 in a statement:

“MultiCare’s commitment to our mission – partnering for healing and a healthy future – is unwavering. We have no higher priority than the health and safety of every patient in our care. Since this is ongoing litigation, we’re unable to comment at this time.”

Stubbs says last year’s overnight ordeal has already had lasting impacts on lay.

“ Mr. Lay’s condition has substantially and noticeably deteriorated since this incident being out and suffering that level of exhaustion, injuries to his back and a profound disruption of care does impact your cognition,” Stubbs said.

Lay’s family hopes this doesn’t happen to any others dealing with dementia.

“ She wants to make sure that this never happens to anyone else ever again. There are policies and procedures to make sure that this doesn’t happen. None of which were followed,” he said.,

