Fallen trees block both directions of SR 108 in Mason County, officials say

Fallen trees have forced a closure of State Route 108 near Kamilche Lane on Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP said the blockage was first reported around noon at milepost 11.9, where trees came down across both directions of the highway.

The agency did not immediately say what caused the trees to fall, but the region has been dealing with heavy rain, saturated soil and increasing winds as a strong storm system moves through Western Washington.

The closure affects traffic in both directions, and officials said the highway will remain shut down until crews can safely remove the debris and inspect the roadway.

There was no estimate Monday on when SR 108 might reopen.

