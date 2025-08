A large tree fell onto northbound Interstate 405 just south of State Route 181 on Wednesday afternoon, blocking two right lanes and slowing traffic, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT reported the incident at 12:30 p.m. near milepost 0 in Tukwila.

Crews were sent to the scene and remained on site to redirect traffic.

Drivers were urged to expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

