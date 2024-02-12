Fall in love with a furry friend for Valentine’s Day at Pierce County Humane Society

TACOMA, Wash. — Between Feb. 13-18, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is lowering pet adoption fees to $14 for adult dogs, adult cats and all critters including rabbits, mice and guinea pigs.

Currently they have around 100 animals that are ready to be adopted. You can see the animals on their website or visit in person. The shelter is located at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma. They are open daily 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. but the Adoption Center is closed on Mondays.

Adoptions include wellness checks, spay or neuter surgery, initial vaccines, microchipping and pet care counseling.

©2024 Cox Media Group