Fall fun continues this weekend with WildLanterns, Gobble Up, FIRFest, and more!

SEATTLE — The rain and the wind might have done a number on the leaves and the colors, but we are still in the midst of fall and some early holiday events.

There are several fall-themed Seattle-area events to choose from this weekend!

Fall fun continues this weekend with these Seattle-area events

WildLanterns has returned to the Woodland Park Zoo starting tonight through January. Experience the zoo after dark as you go through an adventure that features incredible lantern displays of animals, bugs, reptiles, and fish. And after you walk the trails, you and the family can check out the Interactive Zone, where there will be fun for the whole family. Make sure you look ahead for any potential closure dates when you plan your trip.

You can enjoy over 100 local food and beverage vendors at the fall edition of Gobble Up at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park. This will be a perfect place to do some holiday shopping for the food lovers in your life, or a chance for you to find a new local flavor you want to add to your routine or kitchen. Plenty of things to help make your holiday parties festive and fun. Gobble Up is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are a couple of cool-looking things in Tacoma this weekend. If you are someone who has been looking for a new addition to their yard, something bold like a new tree, well then you are in luck. At Whittier Park on Saturday, you can get a free tree. You will have a choice of Douglas-firs, Ponderosa pines, Quaking aspen, Netleaf hackberry, and Giant sequoia. You can also volunteer to help out at the work party to preserve the green space of the park. FIRFest is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

At the Greater Tacoma Convention Center on Saturday, there will be comics, toys, artists, writers, and more at the Grit City Comic Show. Not only will there be plenty of vendors to find the latest pieces of your collection, there will be guest speakers, table-top gaming, a LEGO display, and famous cars from pop culture, including KITT from Knight Rider! The Grit City Comic Show is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Fremont Abbey Arts Center, you are invited to an Interactive Evening Suitable for Introverts. The event’s website describes it as a night of poetry, music, and hands-on art, all at your own pace. There will also be live music and live poetry performances. The invite is open to both introverts, extroverts, and everyone in between. This peaceful party is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are looking for something a little different this weekend, the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts is putting on its Annual Showcase Spectacular with five shows throughout the weekend. Each show is different and features performances from students, alumni, staff, and friends of the school. The showcase starts Friday at 7 p.m. at Emerald City Trapeze Arts.

In the world of sports, the Kraken take on the San Jose Sharks Saturday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge and the University of Washington Huskies are taking on Purdue at Husky Stadium Saturday at 4 p.m.

