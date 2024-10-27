Fall City community comes together to grieve after tragic family shooting

FALL CITY, Wash. — At the end of the week that brought one of Fall City’s worst tragedies, the community came together to start to understand how to move forward.

Early Monday morning, King County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home off a windy, hillside road in the Snoqualmie Valley. There, they found a family, two parents and three children, shot dead.

The son suspected of the shooting is at the beginning of a court process to determine whether or not he should be tried as an adult. His 11-year-old sister who survived the shooting is in the care of extended family.

“The community as a whole is just grieving and reeling and wondering what’s going on,” said Susan Street-Wong, who lived in Fall City near the scene.

Street-Wong was one of dozens of people who live in the community to attend an informational session Saturday Morning at the Snoqualmie Valley Alliance Church. Hosted by faith leaders and the King County Sheriff’s Office, an update on the high-level details of the case was given, but it was much more an opportunity for the community to begin the process of healing.

“Healing happens with community and that’s what today is all about,” said KCSO Capt. Tim Meyer, “We stay together, we stay resilient and when we do that we take care of each other, we take care of our community but it starts with moments like this.”

Street-Wong says she has never seen a tragedy of this kind take the town she has lived in for years. She says she has seen people come together to celebrate good times. She expects similar comradery to help deal with this.

“This being so tragic and heartbreaking I think we have to rely on each other to make it through this,” Street-Wong said.

Street-Wong didn’t know the family personally but knew some mutual connections. That doesn’t stop her heart from aching in a tight-knit community like Fall City.

“They’re still a part of the community and I grieve for them and their extended families and their little survivor.”

Meyer encourages people to be honest with themselves about their feelings and to seek help from faith leaders and mental health experts.

“We know we have a long road ahead of us and healing doesn’t end on one day. It’s going to be the first of many steps but as long as we stay together and stay with fellowship I think we’re going to get there.” Meyer said.

Counseling Services:

Behavioral Health Therapists (Snoqualmie) 206-901-2000

The Trail Youth: trailyouthcoffee.org

Friends Of Youth Teen Counseling” 425-392-6367

Tribal & Community Support (Snoqualmie)” 425-466-3720

24/7 Suicide & Crisis Line: 988

©2024 Cox Media Group