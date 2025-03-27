FAA issues ground stop for plane departures flying into SEA due to thunderstorms

SEATAC, Wash. — Airports flying into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport issued a ground stop due to the thunderstorms moving through Western Washington on Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson with SEA, the airport was never under a ground stop itself due to the storms, which means flights already landing and heading out from SEA were clear to go. However, planes flying in from nearby airports that hadn’t taken off yet were delayed while the weather system moved through the South Sound.

While lightning was in the area, SEA did issue a short fuel stop for safety, which is standard precautions for the airport. They confirmed that it lasted no longer than 30 minutes, reiterating that there was no actual ground stop at the airport and that airport operations went back to normal “pretty quickly.”

According to the FAA, a Ground Stop was issued for Departures to Seattle-Tacoma International due to thunderstorms. The ground stop was issued at 8:18 p.m. PDT and extends until 9:45 p.m., and applies to departures from ZLC, ZOA, ZSE, CYEG, CYVR, CYYC, CYYJ, and CYLW.

















