Extremely dangerous fire burning over 150 acres, threatening homes and businesses in Skamania County

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — A Level 3 fire called the ‘Tunnel Fire’ is burning over 150 acres in Skamania County and growing. Level 3 means there is extreme danger and people need to leave the area immediately.

New images and video shows the fire as it burns for its sixth hour, threatening around 100 homes and businesses.

The fire started Sunday around 11:30 a.m., according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There has been increased aid from fire teams and law enforcement is going door to door to help evacuate people.

Skamania County is seeing hot, dry conditions, which fire officials have been warning about all week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

