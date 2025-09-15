‘Explosions’ heard while extinguishing deadly house fire in Everett

Firefighters say they heard a series of small explosions – believed to be from ammunition – while responding to a house fire in Everett.

It happened on Sunday around 7 p.m. on 8th Avenue West.

South County Fire says they found a man in his 40s dead on the first floor, and saved another who was in his 80s from a bedroom on the second floor. They rushed him to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters had a hard time searching the home because of the large amount of furniture.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at about $375,000.

Support 7 and American Red Cross volunteers responded to help residents displaced by the fire.

