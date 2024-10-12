Improvised explosive device thrown onto Burien street, explodes in traffic

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an explosion near the intersection of South 116th Street and 1st Avenue South in Burien after receiving multiple 911 calls around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Callers reported either hearing or seeing an explosion, with some describing near misses from the blast while driving through traffic.

Deputies from Burien Police, part of the KCSO, arrived on the scene and discovered the remains of an improvised explosive device that had been thrown onto the road.

Although no injuries were reported, one vehicle was close enough to the explosion to alarm its occupants.

KEXP DJ John Richards posted about incident in an Instagram story, saying “a bowling ball size ball rolling down the street with smoke” blew up behind his car.

“We missed it by feet,” he wrote. “Ears ringing we pulled over and called the police.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit is investigating the incident.

Authorities have not released additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

