Explicit AI content found on WA government websites in multi-state hack

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Several Washington government websites were linked to explicit AI content this week.

According to government officials, the websites for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Washington Fire Commissioners Association were affected. Each of these websites had “wa.gov” in its web address.

The links promoted AI sex apps, AI-produced nude images, and explicit AI chatbots. WDFW stated it is working with WaTech to fix the issue, while Washington Veterans Affairs said the links are now gone.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, they aren’t sure yet how this happened. For the Veterans Affairs website, users could upload details about specific events to a group calendar. Once the breach occurred, the ability to upload onto the calendar was nixed.

The “10 IP addresses that were used to upload this inappropriate content have also been blocked,” Heidi Audette, Washington VA’s communications and legislative director, told The Tacoma News Tribune.

Explicit AI hack stretched across multiple states

The issue reached other government sites in various states. In Kansas, AI adult-related content was visible on the state attorney general’s website late last month.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, AI-fabricated nude images appeared on Nevada’s Department of Transportation website.

In total, experts estimated the hack affected approximately 36 governments spanning roughly 18 states.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

