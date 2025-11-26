Experts warn backyard chickens at risk of contracting bird flu

SEATTLE — More and more Washingtonians are getting backyard chickens, but experts are warning that this comes with an increased risk of contracting the deadly H5N5 strain of avian flu, also known as ‘bird flu.’

This was the cause of a recent death in Grays Harbor County, known to be the first reported death linked to the new strain of bird flu.

“The way that diseases move from wild birds like ducks and geese that may be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza to our backyard chickens, for example, is basically through what we call a spillover event,” explained Dr. Maurice Pitesky, an avian flu expert and veterinarian professor from UC Davis.

Benjamin Blanton, a Seattle resident, keeps five chickens in his backyard and has taken measures to protect them by keeping them away from wild birds.

Dr. Pitesky says it’s a good start. He also recommends good hygiene practices for poultry owners, including wearing protective gear and masks, and changing clothes after handling birds, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Blanton says he only sees the odd crow in his backyard, no wild nor migratory birds. But now, with the recent news of a human death, he plans to be extra vigilant with his pet birds.

“That does raise some concerns, and so we’ll have to discuss it within the family on how to protect ourselves and protect them,” he said.

Symptoms of avian flu in chickens include laying fewer eggs, swollen heads, and unusual behavior.

Owners are advised to quarantine sick birds and contact a veterinarian if they suspect infection.

©2025 Cox Media Group