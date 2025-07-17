Expensive price ‘tag’: Seattle approves tougher penalties for graffiti

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council approved stricter punishments for graffiti.

Taggers could now face up to $ 1,500 per violation and may have to pay for the cost of cleaning it up.

Council Bill 120995 allows the Seattle City Attorney’s Office to take civil action against prolific taggers in addition to facing criminal penalties.

According to the City Attorney’s Office, it often costs more than $750 to clean up a single tag.

City cleanup costs are estimated at $6 million annually.

“Council’s vote today sends a clear message: Seattle’s tolerance for illegal graffiti has expired,” said City Attorney Ann Davison. “Stop vandalizing our city, or we will hold you accountable. There are many prolific illegal taggers, and once the ordinance becomes effective, I will be filing lawsuits. Since the fines are imposed for each violation, it should serve as a big wake-up call to those who deface Seattle.”

In 2024 alone, the city says there were 28,816 reported instances of graffiti.

Data from the City Attorney’s Office shows that only 11% of misdemeanor graffiti cases result in a conviction.

The legislation now heads to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office for final signature.

“This legislation is another tool available to us to help remove tags and beautify the city, ensure those that are causing damage are held accountable, and continue expanding opportunity for artists to leave their mark through art that reflects the people, culture, and experiences of our communities,” Mayor Harrell said.

Amendment D, which passed 6-2, allows the city to retroactively file new civil actions for up to three years after the ordinance’s effective date.

©2025 Cox Media Group