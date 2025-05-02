Expedia announces latest round of layoffs

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle-based Expedia went through another round of layoffs this week.

Expedia failed to report the exact number of employees who were let go, as of this reporting, but it impacted approximately 3% of the company’s workforce. The employees affected worked in engineering and other departments.

“As part of a broader effort to strengthen our business and position the company for long-term growth, we are restructuring parts of our organization,” Expedia said in a statement. “These are difficult but necessary decisions to ensure we sharpen our focus on strategic priorities and remain well-positioned to deliver for customers and partners.”

Expedia Group includes brands such as Vrbo, Orbitz, Hotwire, Trivago, and Hotels.com in addition to Expedia.com.

Previous Expedia layoffs

This announcement comes on the heels of previous rounds of layoffs Expedia has doled out over the last couple of years. In 2024, Expedia cut 1,500 jobs.

Expedia had an approximate 10% revenue growth last quarter and an adjusted net income that increased 30% year-over-year—both figures beating analyst expectations. The company’s stock is up nearly 50% over the past 12 months, according to GeekWire.

Expedia had 16,500 employees across nearly 50 countries, as of Dec. 31.

