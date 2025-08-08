Expect overnight lane closures along I-405 near SR 527 in Bothell this weekend

BOTHELL, Wash. — Drivers should expect overnight lane closures along Interstate 405 in Bothell this weekend as construction crews continue to work on the ongoing I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews will close up to two lanes in the northbound and southbound direction of I-405 overnight on Friday, Aug. 8, Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10.

Travelers were told to slow down as they approach the work zone and watch for changing traffic control as crews shift I-405 lanes approaching State Route 527.

Remember, the speed limit through these construction zones is 35 MPH, and WSDOT has begun its pilot Work Zone Speed Limit Camera program to ensure the safety of construction crews and drivers.

Here are the details provided by WSDOT:

Friday, Aug. 8

Crews will close up to two lanes of southbound I-405 near SR 527 at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9. One lane will close at 8 p.m.

Crews will close the southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 527 and the northbound and southbound SR 527 on-ramps to southbound I-405 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8 to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Crews will close up to two lanes of northbound I-405 near SR 527 starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10. The express toll lane (ETL) will close at 8:30 p.m.

Crews will close the northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 527 from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug.10.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Crews will close up to two lanes of northbound I-405 near SR 527 starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11.

Crews will also close the northbound I-405 ramp to SR 527 at the same time.

WSDOT confirmed that signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

To learn more about upcoming projects and closures in the area, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

©2025 Cox Media Group