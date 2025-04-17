Expect lane closures Friday over Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Heads up, drivers! The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing two lanes of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Friday.

The closure is happening in the two eastbound lanes of State Route 16, heading from Gig Harbor to Tacoma.

It will begin at 7 p.m., and the lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The closure is for annual maintenance to the bridge’s joints.

