Expect delays on two Pierce County bridges this weekend

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s a tale of two bridges this weekend in Pierce County.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will be working on the Nisqually River Bridge and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Lanes of both bridges will close, which means drivers should find a different route or expect delays in those areas.

Nisqually River Bridge

On Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 WSDOT will be cleaning the southbound I-5 lanes of the bridge.

The cleaning will take place from 6 a.m. to noon each day.

Plan on reduced lanes and congestion in DuPont.

Tacoma Narrows Bridge

WSDOT needs to finish some joint repairs on the 1950 stretch of the bridge that spans from Tacoma to Gig Harbor.

Starting 7:30 a.m. Sun, May 3, the two left lanes approaching the bridge will close.

WSDOT plans to finish before rush hour on Monday, May 4. According to the department, roughly 45,000 drivers use the westbound bridge each day.

Last week, WSDOT crews discovered deterioration under the driving surface, prompting a temporary closure.

The 76-year-old bridge had three emergency repairs last year and five in 2024, all centered around bridge joint repairs.

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