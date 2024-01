The Executive Director of Kitsap 911 operations has resigned immediately after getting caught in an underage sex sting.

Richard Kirton was arrested on Friday when detectives set up a fake meeting.

Documents say he was using the app ‘Grindr’ to try and meet up with an underage profile.

Detectives even say the profile admitted they were 16 in the messages and Kirton said it “works for me.”

We’re expecting official charging documents on Wednesday.

